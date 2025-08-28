TN is powerhouse of India’s industrial workforce, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Aug 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has emerged as the powerhouse of India’s industrial workforce, and this achievement has been possible due to DMK government’s efforts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday and slammed his political adversaries for being critical of his government's performance.

Stalin said the Central government’s annual survey of industries 2023–24 results should have silenced Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who were critical of his government.

"The survey (outcome) is a fitting reply given by the BJP government at the centre to Mr Amit Shah and Mr Palaniswami who criticise the DMK regime," Stalin said in a post on ‘X’.

Responding to an earlier post by state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa on the subject, the chief minister said the DMK government's achievement is made possible due to the projects that were initiated, maintenance of law and order, improving the environment for doing business, creating basic infrastructure such as uninterrupted electricity and transportation facilities, and providing the young generation with the skills needed for work.

"We live by Dravidianism! Dravidianism elevates us, and makes everyone live," Stalin said and added, "History of the Dravidian Model regime's achievements will continue".

"The people will reject the slander hurled against the DMK regime due to political vendetta lacking substance," chief minister said.

In his post, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu has become the largest industrial workforce of India, and not just the fastest-growing economy.

Quoting the Centre’s annual Survey of Industries 2023–24, Rajaa said, "Tamil Nadu continues to be the No. 1 in industrial employment, with 15.24 % of all factory workers in India. That’s nearly one in every six factory workers in the country, with just about 5-6% of India’s population".

Tamil Nadu has also once again emerged as the state with the highest number of factories in India, with over 40,100, that’s 15.43 per cent of the national share. "This is the best rebuttal to the politically motivated falsehood being spread by the opposition and the questions raised by a few of them...not with our data...but with GoI data," minister said.

Under the leadership of Stalin, the state achieved 11.19 per cent economic growth after 14 years, and manufacturing continues to be at the heart of that story and the investment promotion by the Department of Industries continues to focus on jobs, he said, posting images of the data.

"While other states focus on investment numbers, this Dravidian Model #GoTN focuses on jobs. Tamil Nadu continues to be the #TalentCapital and the #ManufacturingCapital of India. With the kind of investments flowing in, the future of manufacturing in Tamil Nadu is brighter than ever," Rajaa said. PTI JSP ADB