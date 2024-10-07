TN Law Minister slams Governor for remarks on drug seizure

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government on Monday hit out at Governor R N Ravi for his comments on the seizure of drugs in the state and said 1,682 people were detained under the Goondas Act for drug-related offences and their assets worth Rs 18.03 crore were seized till date.

Responding to the remarks by the Governor that the enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu were unable to seize even one gram of synthetic drug whereas their counterparts in central agencies were recovering hundreds of kilograms in the state, Minister for Law S Regupathy said the measures against drugs were expedited soon after the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin has been monitoring the control of the drug menace in the state as part of his vision of making a drug-free Tamil Nadu," Raghupathy said in a statement here on Monday.

He said the government, for the first time, conducted a meeting consisting of collectors and senior police officials to contain the drug menace in the state.

"Such conferences were not held during the previous AIADMK regime and due to the consistent efforts of the state government, Tamil Nadu was leading in controlling the drug prevalence," he said.

Listing out some of the efforts taken by the government, he said the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau Crime Investigation Department (NIB CID), Tamil Nadu unit was operating in 15 locations in the state and had been booking cases on those involved in the smuggling of drugs.

"By joining hands with the Central government's Narcotics Control Bureau, Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (State wing) was sharing knowledge on issues related to drugs including the cultivation of ganja plants in the state. As many as 42 police stations, equipped with 24 modernised boats have been set up in coastal areas which have been on constant vigil over smuggling of drugs through the sea route. Due to stringent measures taken by the police department, we have attained zero cultivation of ganja plants in the state," he said.

The minister said, in 2023, about 10,256 cases have been filed against 14,770 persons involved in the smuggling of drugs and 23,364 kg ganja, 0.953 kg of heroin, 39,910 heroin tablets, 1,239 kg of ganja chocolates, Methamphetamine, and Amphetamine drugs were seized.

"In 2024, till August, 9,750 accused were booked in 6,053 cases, 15,092 kg of ganja tablets, 93 kg of Methamphetamine and 228 kg of other drug products were confiscated," he said.

It was unfortunate that the Governor has been making such false accusations and one could understand that his comments were not true by looking at the volume of seizure, he said.

Regupathy said from 2022 till date, 1,682 people have been arrested for drug smuggling while 3,914 vehicles used in the transportation of drugs were seized.

"From August 2022 till August 2024, the assets of those accused in drug-related crimes worth Rs 18.03 crore and their bank accounts were frozen. The Governor could have known the details of the drug seizure made in the state just by asking for the details, instead he indulged in a smear campaign to tarnish the image of the government," he said.

The chief minister has been instructing officials to effectively control drug use in the state, he said.

"Video campaigns on the use of drugs and their effects have been showcased to 1.5 crore students and over 18,000 anti-drug squads have been created in educational institutions," he said.

Regupathy also alleged that the BJP cadres across the country were booked for various drug-related crimes and sought to know why the Governor was not commenting anything on their alleged involvement.

At an event in Tenkasi on Sunday, expressing concern over the drug menace, Ravi flayed the Tamil Nadu police, alleging that the state sleuths were unable to seize even one gram of synthetic drug, whereas their counterparts in Central agencies were recovering hundreds of kilograms in the state.