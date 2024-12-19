TN Law Minister taunts AIADMK leader Palaniswami for silence on Amit Shah''s remarks

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Thursday taunted AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's "silence" on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on the architect of the constitution B R Ambedkar and asked if he knew who Ambedkar was.

Palaniswami shot back saying he never took Regupathy seriously. "AIADMK's former state Minister D Jayakumar had on Wednesday reacted to Union Minister Shah's remark and that is also my view," Palaniswami told reporters in Salem, responding to a question on Regupathy's post on the social media platform X seeking to know where Palaniswami was when the country was in turmoil condemning Shah for "disrespecting" Ambedkar.

"AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswmi is keeping his mouth shut, helping the Sanatana forces trying to defame the legal luminary and crusader of equality Ambedkar." the Law Minister said in the post.

"He (Palaniswami) didn't have a heart to even criticise and is maintaining stoic silence drowned in slumber. If anyone sees Palaniswami who is hiding, please ask him if he knows who Ambedkar is?" Regupathy said in the post.

On December 18, Jayakumar told reporters that Ambedkar was a leader who should be hailed and any move to degrade him would be rejected by the people. PTI JSP ADB