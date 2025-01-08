TN leaders greet Narayanan over appointment as ISRO chief

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other political leaders on Wednesday greeted rocket scientist V Narayanan for being appointed as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, expressing joy over the fact that he belonged to the southern state.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin said it was a matter of great joy that Narayanan, who belongs to the state, has been appointed to the top position and extended his heartfelt greetings to the scientist.

A native of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, Narayanan studied in a government school and had a humble beginning in ISRO and "one cannot but admire his enthusiasm and hardwork in reaching the leadership role," the CM said.

"ISRO will certainly reach new heights under Narayanan who has contributed in missions that have brought global accolades to the country---Chandrayaan2, Chandrayaan3, AdityaL1, Gaganyaan and continues to contribute in many space programmes. Narayanan's journey will inspire many students from Tamil Nadu to become achievers," he added.

Besides Stalin, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran lauded Narayanan over his elevation.

Narayanan is a distinguished Scientist at the ISRO and has nearly four decades of experience. He has held various key positions within the Indian space organisation. PTI SA SA ADB