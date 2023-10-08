TN leaders mourn victims of Bengaluru cracker shop fire

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders on Sunday condoled the death of those killed in a fire accident at a cracker shop near Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

Advertisment

Most of the 14 deceased persons hail from Dharmapuri, Tirupathur and Kallakurichi districts.

In a statement, Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths in the accident at the border town of Attibelle (pronounced Attipalli in Tamil).

He said he has deputed his cabinet colleagues R Sakkarapani and Ma Subramanian to oversee the treatment requirements of the injured and coordinate steps for their transfer to Tamil Nadu, as may be the requirement.

Advertisment

He announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on X, he extended his sympathies with the families of the victims and urged the state government to take all steps for the early return of the injured persons after undergoing treatment.

BJP state chief K Annamalai and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also voiced concern over the incident. PTI SA SA ROH