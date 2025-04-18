TN man promises egg exports, cheats Thane businessman of Rs 32.5 lakh

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) A businessman from Dombivali was duped of Rs 32.5 lakh allegedly by a Tamil Nadu resident, a police official said on Friday.

The accused from Prakash Nagar in Tiruchirappalli promised to export eggs to Dubai on behalf of the businessman but vanished with money after selling the consignment domestically, Manpada police station senior inspector Vijay Kadbane said.

"The victim had transferred Rs 32.5 lakh to facilitate this export, but he was duped. No arrest has been made in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM