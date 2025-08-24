TN Minister Anbil Mahesh tells TVK chief Vijay to introspect over his 'immature' remark

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday hit out at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay for speaking in an "immature" manner and said the actor should think if he should use intemperate language just because he has launched a political party.

Answering a question on actor-politician Vijay addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin as "uncle", the minister said the CM has a history of 50 years in public life and he heads the ruling DMK party as well.

Vijay and his supporters should ponder and "realise" if using an inappropriate term against the chief minister was acceptable, the minister said, adding the TVK chief's family had a good relationship with late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, CM Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin as well.

Poyyamozhi, citing the speech of the actor-politician, said Vijay spoke in an immature fashion.

In Madurai, meanwhile, DMK office-bearers put up wall posters condemning Vijay for his "uncle remark" and asked him to restrain himself.

On August 23, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam lashed out at Vijay for addressing Stalin as uncle and said the actor lacked political decorum.

Cinema and politics were not the same and the actor, probably swayed by the gathering of his fans, spoke as if he was delivering a dialogue in a film, the minister said. PTI VGN VGN KH