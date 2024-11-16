TN Minister assures stringent action over death of 2 children in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said stringent action would be taken if it was found that prohibited chemicals were used in the process of eliminating rats, leading to the death of two kids in an apartment here.

The children, aged six and one, died on November 14 as they were suspected to have inhaled rodenticide, police had said. Their parents, who too inhaled the toxic substance, are undergoing treatment at a hospital here after a pest control representative sprinkled the chemical powder in the apartment as their services were sought to tackle the menace of rats on November 13.

Giridharan, a banker residing with his family in the apartment in suburban Kundrathur, switched on the air-conditioner before falling asleep. The following morning, the family was admitted to hospitals on complaints of difficulty in breathing. While his daughter and son succumbed, Giridharan and his wife Pavithra were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"The officials are in the process of ascertaining whether any prohibited chemical was used to scatter it inside the house. Stringent action will be taken if any violation is found," the Health Minister told reporters here.

The hospital treating Giridharan and his wife said in a statement that the couple is stable and presently out of critical state. They were currently being monitored in the ICU, the hospital said.