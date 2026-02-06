TN minister flags off new state express bus services to Chennai

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S S Sivasankar on Friday flagged off new state express bus services from Jayankondam and Andimadam to Chennai to meet the growing travel demands of the public.

According to a statement from R Mohan, Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation, the new service from Jayankondam will operate daily via Vriddhachalam, departing for Chennai at 9 pm.

Another service from Andimadam, travelling via Srimushnam, will also depart daily at 9 pm.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jayankondam MLA K Kannan, Mohan, local body representatives, and trade union officials. PTI JR SSK