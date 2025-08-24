TN minister flays Vijay for 'uncle' remark, says he lacks political decorum

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam slammed actor-politician Vijay for addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin as "uncle", saying the actor lacked political decorum.

Cinema and politics are not the same and the actor, probably swayed by the gathering of his fans, spoke as if he was delivering a movie dialogue, the minister claimed.

"This showed his lack of maturity. He targeted the DMK leadership presuming that this would serve his political cause. Cinema and politics are not the same," Panneerselvam said, criticising Vijay, the TVK founder.

Addressing reporters here, the minister said the DMK has been implementing numerous welfare initiatives, including the monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to women.

"We have participated in several protests in the past and have seen tough times. Our leader (Stalin) has been striving hard to improve the lot of the people by implementing pro-people programmes," he added.