TN minister inspects multipurpose hall built in memory of former MLA in Erode

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jul 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister M P Saminathan inspected the multipurpose mandapam (hall), constructed at Bhavanisagar in memory of former Erode MLA M A Eswaran.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the minister said Chief Minister M K Stalin had ordered the construction of the hall with a life-size bronze statue of Eswaran, who was also a freedom fighter.

The hall, built at a cost of Rs 3.04 crore, would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon, said Swaminathan, who holds the portfolio of Tamil Development, Information & Publicity.

Erode district Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Public Works (Buildings) Department personnel accompanied the minister.

Representing Erode Assembly Constituency in the then Madras Provincial Assembly as MLA from 1946 to 1952, Eswaran was instrumental for construction of an earthen dam across the River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar. PTI COR KH