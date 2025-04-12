TN Minister Ponmudy apologises for his 'inappropriate remarks'

Chennai, Apr 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy, who stoked a controversy for his derogatory remarks on women and Shaivism and Vaishnavism 'symbols', on Saturday said he apologised for his 'inappropriate remarks.' Ponmudy, who was stripped of his party deputy general secretary's post in the DMK for his unsavoury comments, said he sincerely apologised for the 'inappropriate words' he used while speaking at an event organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.

"I immediately felt deep regret for the words I used in an inappropriate context. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment," he said in the statement.

He further said, "I regret that my speech hurt many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words." After the video of his speech went viral, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin removed Ponmudy from the post of party's deputy general secretary on April 11 and appointed party's Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva in his place, relieving him (Siva) of his propaganda secretary post.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad North Tamil Nadu sought the immediate removal of Ponmudy from the Stalin Cabinet.

Condemning the "vulgar" speech of Ponmudy, VHP North TN state president Andal P Chockalingam said while speaking at a DMK event on April 6, the minister used cheap and vulgar words to demean Hindu symbols, which cannot be tolerated by any civil society.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin should take note of it seriously and if he stands by the secularism that he preaches, he should remove Ponmudy from the minister's post immediately," Chockalingam said.

Ponmudy should not be allowed to continue as a minister and removing him from the deputy general secretary post in the DMK was only an "eye-wash", Chockalingam said in a statement here. He announced that the VHP would hold a statewide protest in support of this demand on April 15.

Stating that the minister's derogatory remarks have gone to an all-time low, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said women, religion and people of various religious beliefs were continuously insulted and the latest insult was from Ponmudy.

Although such "indecent acts" have become part of DMK's history, the people of Tamil Nadu will never accept such "disgusting and perverted views," the AIADMK leader said in a statement here.

Ponmudi's indecent speech has caused great pain and shock among the public, Palaniswami said and announced that his party's women's wing will stage a protest here on April 16 condemning Tamil Nadu Forest Minister for his alleged obscene and derogatory remarks against women.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeshwar Subramaniam, too, announced a statewide demonstration on April 15 seeking the removal of Ponmudy from the post of minister. PTI JSP JSP KH