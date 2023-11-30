Tamil Nadu education minister K Ponmudy appears before ED

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, official sources said.

Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader, appeared before the ED at its city office here.

The probe agency had in July conducted searches on properties associated with Ponmudy as well as his son Gautham Sigamani, who is an MP, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.

He has been questioned by the agency officials earlier as well.