TN minister releases book on ChatGPT for professionals

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has released a book on ChatGPT for the use of professionals in various fields.

The minister launched the book, "The Professionals' Handbook to ChatGPT" here on Monday, a release said.

According to the release, the book authored by Pattabhi Ram V and Dungar Chand U Jain covers 27 work areas and is a handy tool for finance professionals. It is brought out by ReadWrite Productions.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-powered language model.