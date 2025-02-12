TN Minister Sekar Babu calls on Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu called on Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan here on Wednesday.

While MNM described it as a courtesy call by the minister, party sources said the brief discussions were only on "the broad political scenario and nothing specific." On the Rajya Sabha seat for MNM, sources added that there was nothing new about it and a seat in the Upper House of Parliament in 2025 had already been committed by the DMK leadership to the party when the alliance was forged ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, DMDK top leader Premalatha Vijayakanth recalled that her party had already been assured by its ally, the AIADMK, a Rajya Sabha seat. The RS seat would be allotted to the DMDK in 2025 and a candidate would be announced at the appropriate time, she said adding, hence, there was no question of any fresh talks with the AIADMK on the matter.

Six RS members from Tamil Nadu are set to retire on July 24, 2025, and they are Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), M Shanmugam (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK), P Wilson (DMK), and Vaiko (MDMK).

Tamil Nadu, in total, has 18 Rajya Sabha members and in July 2025, the ruling DMK is expected to send 4 MPs to the upper house and the main opposition AIADMK 2 MPs; and this tally includes the nominees of allies of the Dravidian majors. PTI VGN KH