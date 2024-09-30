TN Minister Senthil Balaji appears before city court in money laundering case

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was released from Puzhal prison last week after the Supreme Court granted bail to him, on Monday appeared before a sessions court in connection with a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan, before whom Senthil Balaji appeared, posted the case to October 4.

When the case came up for hearing, the Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Balaji last year, filed its counter affidavit to the petition filed by the minister that sought the details of bank officials, who worked during the check period.

Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh, appearing for the ED submitted the petition filed by Senthil Balaji was not maintainable. The petitioner was attempting to drag on the proceedings. Hence, the court may dismiss the petition, he added.

Advocate Gouthaman, appearing for Balaji submitted that the petition was maintainable. The bank officials' details were relevant to the case. Therefore the court may direct the ED to provide the details of the bank officials, he added.

Ramesh submitted that Manivanan, Assistant Director of Forensic Science Computer department, who was examined by the prosecution on September 19 failed to appear before the court on September 26 due to health problems. Manivanan did not turn up even on Monday for cross examination, he added.

Ordering a witness warrant to be issued to Manivanan, the judge adjourned the case to October 4.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.

The ED had on August 12, 2023 filed a charge-sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji. PTI CORR SA