TN Minister Senthil Balaji undergoes medical examination

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, now in jail in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case, underwent a check-up at a government hospital here on Monday.

Lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here following his arrest in June by the ED in a money laundering case, he was taken to the Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Following completion of the check-up including some diagnostic tests, Senthil Balaji was brought back to the jail, a prison official said.

After his arrest, the Minister underwent a coronary bypass surgery and the ED filed a charge sheet against him in August. PTI SA VGN SS