National

Sanatan remark: Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before Bengaluru court

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Udhayanidhi Stalin has told the Madras High Court

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File photo)

Bengaluru/Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to appear before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

The court had issued a notice to him based on a petition filed by a social activist Paramesh.

According to sources, Udhayanidhi left for Bengaluru on Monday night.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be 'eradicated'.

The statement drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.

Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin Sanatana dharma sanatan dharm Sanatan Dharma row
Subscribe