TN 'No.1' in many sectors, says govt

Chennai, May 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu was surging ahead in various sectors, including industries and exports, the government said on Sunday.

Such achievements were possible due to the various proactive measures initiated by the MK Stalin-led DMK government, it said.

For instance, 897 memoranda of understanding (MoU) have fetched Rs 10,27,547 crore worth new investments, ensuring 32.23 lakh additional job opportunities, an official release said.

With a 9.69 per cent growth rate that has not been witnessed by any other state, Tamil Nadu has earned the "No.1" position vis-a-vis growth, it stated.

Further, exports of products made in the state has doubled from USD 26.15 bn in 2020-21 to USD 52.07 bn in 2024-25, it said.

The state was also leading in software exports, job creation, social indices, higher education enrollment, among others, it said citing statistics. PTI SA SA ADB