TN nurses continue protest demanding job regularisation

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) A large number of nurses working on consolidated pay at state government medical facilities continued their protest for the third day on Saturday across Tamil Nadu demanding regularisation of service and other benefits.

The protesters claimed they have been working on a contract for the last ten years and could not avail any benefits, including maternity leave with pay.

"We were seen as angels during the pandemic, but now we feel neglected. Though we continue to put in great efforts in taking care of the patients, we don’t get pay and other benefits on par with government employees," a nurse said.

She and hundreds of her colleagues were constrained to agitate to seek justice, the nurse added.

Several hundreds of nurses protested throughout the night of December 19 braving the nippy weather and some had bought their kids for the indefinite protest.

Over 500 nurses were detained by the police on the night of December 18 at Kilambakkam here when they staged an overnight protest demanding regularisation of service, reinstatement of about 700 nurses allegedly removed from service citing administration reasons and seeking benefits on par with nurses appointed through the TN Medical Recruitment Board.

They had initially staged a hunger strike on Sivananda Sala in Chepauk here.