TN: One-year-old girl child drowns in bucket

Erode (TN), Dec 8 (PTI) A one-year-old girl child drowned in a bucket of water in Chithode here, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place when Arunkumar, 32, of Bihar, who is working in a private textile processing mill near Chitode left for work on Thursday, and his wife Santhini and one-year-old child was at home. Their elder daughter, a-11-year-old had also left for school at the time.

In the afternoon, Santhini and the infant were sleeping inside the house but when she woke up in the evening, the child was missing. She, along with her neighbours, searched around the house and found that the child had drowned in a bucket of water in the backyard.

The toddler was rushed to the Government Hospital, Chitode, where doctors declared that the she was brought in dead.

Chitode police have registered a case of death due to drowning and are investigating. PTI COR ANE KH