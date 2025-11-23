TN pays its tribute to Namansh Syal: Chief Minister M K Stalin

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu pays its tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal and his courage will remain immortal, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Syal was killed on November 21, after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

The mortal remains of Syal were brought to the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore district on Sunday. District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar paid homage to Syal by placing a wreath on the mortal remains which were, later, taken to his ancestral home in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

In a social media post on Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Our salute to the brave Wing Commander Namansh Syal. I am deeply saddened seeing the visuals of the mortal remains being brought to Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu pays its tribute to him, who served at the Sulur Air Force Station." "I express my deepest condolences to his family. His courage remains immortal," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan, in his condolence message, in a social media post, said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon".

Kamal Haasan is the President of political party Makkal Needhi Maiam which is an ally of the ruling DMK.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief," he added.