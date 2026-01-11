TN people dissatisfied with DMK rule: BJP leader Nitin Nabin

Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said people of Tamil Nadu are "deeply dissatisfied" with the DMK government's administrative failures.

The senior saffron party leader, who is on a two day visit to the textile town, said the BJP karyakartas are fully prepared to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu to every household and polling booth.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are deeply dissatisfied with the DMK government's administrative failures. Our dedicated karyakartas are fully prepared and committed to taking the noble vision of a corruption-free, prosperous Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- National Democratic Alliance to every house and every polling booth," he wrote in a social media post.

Addressing the BJP's 'Professionals Connect' programme on Saturday, criticised the ruling DMK, alleging that it neither understood development nor respected the state's culture.

On Sunday, Nabin is scheduled to attend the party's core committee meeting and address booth-level agents at Singanallur. He would conclude his trip with prayers at the Perur Pateeswarar temple and Marudhamalai Murugan temple and by participating in the 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' function at Vadavalli. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH