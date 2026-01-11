TN people 'dissatisfied' with DMK rule: BJP leader Nitin Nabin

Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said people of Tamil Nadu are "deeply dissatisfied" with the DMK government's administrative failures. The senior saffron party leader, who is on a two day visit to the textile town, said the BJP karyakartas are fully prepared to take the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a corruption-free and prosperous Tamil Nadu to every household and polling booth.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are deeply dissatisfied with the DMK government's administrative failures. Our dedicated karyakartas are fully prepared and committed to taking the noble vision of a corruption-free, prosperous Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- National Democratic Alliance to every house and every polling booth," Nabin said.

Later, Nabin offered prayers at the Perur Pateeswarar temple and at the famous Marudhamalai Murugan temple, along with senior party functionaries including BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagenthran, former BJP Chief K Annamalai among others.

"Started the day by offering prayers at the sacred Perur Pateeswarar Temple. With its rich heritage, magnificent architecture and serene ambience, this ancient Shiva temple inspires devotion and fills the heart with peace. May Lord Shiva bless us all and guide us on the path of righteousness," he said on his social media account and shared some images of his visit to the shrines.

"Received the divine grace of Lord Sri Muruga at the sacred Marudhamalai Temple nestled amid the majestic hills of Coimbatore. May Lord Muruga bestow His grace for our Nation to tread the path filled with progress and prosperity." PTI VIJ VIJ ROH