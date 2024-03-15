DMK and Congress are anti-women; they only fool and insult women: PM Modi in TN

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who dreamt of breaking the country and that Tamil Nadu will also do the same.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting here, Modi said the DMK and Congress wanted to come to power to 'loot' people and alleged that the DMK was the 'biggest beneficiary' of the 2G Spectrum scam.

While the BJP has development initiatives to showcase to people, the PM said, opposition bloc INDIA, however, only, has 'scams.' He went on to detail such scams saying the 'list is big'.

Targeting Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, he alleged the DMK has hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage and that the Dravidian party is an enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, its culture.

Advertisment

He alleged the DMK and Congress were anti-women and they only fooled and insulted women.

Continuing to be soft towards Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK, he said people knew how the DMK treated late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and added that such a culture continued even today and crimes against women were on the rise in the state.

He reiterated his party's allegation that the state 'banned' the broadcast of the recent Ayodhya temple event.

Modi said the Central government was 'fast tracking' many initiatives for the Kanyakumari district.