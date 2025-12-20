TN pilgrims visiting Varanasi prefer staying at Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram

Varanasi/Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram, one of the oldest facilities in Varanasi, has been serving those pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who take up pilgrimage to the holy city, an official said.

Established in 1863 by Nagarathar elders also known as Nattukottai Chettiars who had taken up a spiritual journey from Tamil Nadu to Kashi, the Satram (also known as rest house), located in the Sigra area in Varanasi, provides accommodation and locker facilities to pilgrims during their stay.

It is also pertinent to mention that the necessary 'pooja materials' to prepare food to be offered to the Lord Sri Kasi Viswanathar at the temple for the 'Mangala Aarti' performed every day between 3 am and 4.30 am are also provided by the Satram, an official of the Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram said.

"This tradition has been going on for more than 50 years. Not only for the Mangala Aarti, we have been providing the necessary materials to poojas performed at the main temple and also to the Annapurna Devi Mandir," he told PTI during a brief interaction.

"The Satram offers rooms to guests at a price of Rs 240 per day. Families are allowed to stay here for a maximum of six days. Individuals visiting Varanasi are not allowed to stay. People largely coming from Tamil Nadu who are aware of the Satram, prefer to stay here," he said, on condition of anonymity.

Even during the Second World War, this facility functioned normally and provided the services to pilgrims, he recalled.

The Nattukottai Chettiars are community bankers and merchants from Tamil Nadu who had established several such facilities across Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Satram has been restored, replicating the palatial houses established in southern Tamil Nadu and provides services round the clock, he said.

"Food and other basic amenities are provided here at minimal cost as well. We encourage pilgrims visiting Varanasi to book in advance who seek our service. We also provide all the information on the areas they need to see during their stay in Varanasi," he said.

S Elakiya, who hails from Chennai and has been staying in the Satram along with her husband, said the services provided here are good.

"This is my third visit to Varanasi. I hail from Chennai, my husband is from Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. We work in Ahmedabad and from there we regularly come to Varanasi every year. During our visit to Varanasi, we prefer to stay at Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram as the amenities provided here are good and we get all the necessary information," she said.

The Satram is managed by Sri Kasi Nattukottai Nagara Satram Managing Society, the official said.

Besides providing accommodation to the pilgrims, the Satram also retails authentic rudraksha, sphatik malas, Ganga Jal Prayagraj Triveni Sangam water, among others to the public, he said.

Every day, free annadanams (food) are provided on behalf of society based on the funds contributed by donors.

The society is managed by its president Lena Narayanan, vice presidents KR Veerappan and PL M Muthiah and secretary S Kathiresan, the official said.

The Satram is located at Sigra, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221 002. Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu can contact 089392 44476, the official added. PTI VIJ KH