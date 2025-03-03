TN Plus Two board exams begins, over 8 lakh students appear

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Board exam commenced on Monday with over eight lakh students appearing in it from across 3,316 examination centres across the state, an official said.

The exams are scheduled to be held till March 25.

Ahead of the exams, Governor R N Ravi conveyed his ‘best wishes’ to all students appearing for the Plus Two exams today. “Approach your exams with calm and confidence. Reach the examination center well ahead of time, read each question carefully, and start with the ones you find easiest. If a question feels challenging, take a few deep breaths, stay composed — a clear mind finds solutions,” the Governor said.

He further said, “Dear parents and teachers, your emotional support for students is pivotal. Please keep the home environment stress free. Trust your wards," Ravi had said.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met the students appearing for the exam in Nagapattinam and conveyed his wishes.

“We met and encouraged the students who are going to write the examination at Natarajan Dhamayanthi Higher Secondary School in Nagapattinam. Since that school is functioning as an examination center, students from nearby schools were brought in a special bus. We also met and wished them. Dear students, write the examination with joy and confidence,” the Minister appealed.

According to a source, the Class 11 exam are scheduled from March 5 to 27, while the tenth standard public exam will begin on March 28. PTI JSP ROH