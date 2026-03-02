TN Plus Two exams begin, Minister inspects examination centre

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Plus Two public exams for 2026 commenced on Monday with over 8.27 lakh students appearing for the board exam.

Among the students, 7.99 lakh are regular candidates while 27,783 are private candidates and they would take the Class 12 exams from about 3,412 centres, an official said.

The exams will be held till March 26 and the results are expected to be announced on May 8.

State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected an examination centre in T-Nagar.

Wishing the students the very best in their exams, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “This is the time to reap the fruits of your hard work. Face the exam without any tension, with confidence, and succeed.” In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on Monday, the former Chief Minister said, “Wish you all, nothing but success.” PTI JSP ROH