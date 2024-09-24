TN police files bribery case against Vaithilingam, minister during AIADMK regime

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu police has filed a Rs 27.90 crore bribery case against R Vaithilingam, minister during the previous AIADMK regime, and a noted property-infrastructure development company that allegedly paid the bribe to secure planning permission for a project in 2016, an official said on Tuesday.

Vaithilingam, formerly housing and urban development minister, is the first accused in the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). Ten others include Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (SPIPL) and a director of SPIPL. Vaithiligam and the company did not answer calls/text messages seeking their reaction.

Son of Vaithilingam, V Prabhu, Director of Muthammal Estates Pvt Ltd, a 'shell' company, according to the FIR is an accused.

'Unknown others' have also been included in the bribery case in which IPC section 120 B (conspiracy) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been invoked.

According to the FIR, Shriram Properties had submitted an application seeking planning permission to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on December 2, 2013 to construct 1,453 additional buildings, including residential and IT buildings (in a 57.94 acre site) at GST Road in Perungalathur, Chennai.

"When the file was pending with the accused A-1 R Vaithilingam, then Minister for Housing and Urban Development, M/s Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has paid Rs.27.90 Crores as a bribe to the minister for the approval of the planning permission through a circuitous route to avoid direct payment and easier detection," the FIR said.

There are documents available against Vaithilingam for receiving Rs 27 90 crore from Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd through Shriram Group Companies to Muthammal Estates run by his family members to approve the planning permit in 2016, the FIR dated September 19, 2024 said.

Tamil Nadu police has already registered a Rs 32.47 crore disproportionate assets case against Vaithilingam, expelled alongwith former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the AIADMK in 2022. Ministers during the previous AIADMK regime, including SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar, face DVAC cases.

The AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021. In May 2021, the DMK captured power and party president MK Stalin took over as chief minister. PTI VGN VIJ VGN KH