TN: Police official shoots murder accused in self-defence

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Jan 11 (PTI) A murder accused with over 15 cases was shot in the leg by Dindigul town DSP in self-defence after he attacked a sub-inspector with a sickle during a police operation here on Sunday evening.

Vigneshwaran, a resident of Metupatti here, resisted when a police team led by the DSP raided his house at CKCM Colony near Saveriyar Palayam following a tip-off that he was preparing to commit another murder.

He argued with the police team and pulled out a sickle hidden in the house and attacked the sub-inspector, slashing his left hand, police said.

The Deputy SP then fired a bullet from his revolver at Vigneshwaran's right knee, they said.

Both SI Johnson and Vigneshwaran were rushed to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing intensive treatment, the police added. PTI JR JR KH