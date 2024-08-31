TN police raid apartments, seize ganja; secure students

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) The Tambaram police raided apartments rented out mostly by college students and recovered ganja and other narcotic substances and secured about 19 students for allegedly using the drugs including ganja, police said on Saturday.

The raid was initiated following a tip-off that the students of a private college were purportedly using drugs, at Potheri near here.

About 19 students have been secured, a senior police official said.

About 500 grams of ganja, six ganja chocolates, 20 ml of ganja oil, 5 bhang, 1 smoking pot, 7 hookah machines and 6 grams hookah powder were confiscated during the raid, the official said. PTI JSP SS