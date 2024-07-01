TN police registers FIRs under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Chennai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu police have registered FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which has replaced the Indian Penal Code, official sources said on Monday.

Under the new law, FIRs have been registered for a number of offences including assault, causing hurt and so on, in several parts of the state, sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK's legal wing, announced a hunger strike here on July 6 to oppose the new criminal laws. On July 5, protest will be held in front of district courts. Also, seminars will be conducted across the state on the flaws of the new laws.

Demonstrations were also held by a section of lawyers urging the Centre to not implement the new laws.

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively. PTI VGN ROH