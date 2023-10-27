TN police release video footage on petrol bomb case

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu police on Friday released video footage related to the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case to prove that only a lone man, Karukka Vinoth, was involved in the incident and that he was overpowered on time preventing injuries to people and damage.
In a press conference here, Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal and Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore released visuals from CCTV cameras that showed the accused walking alone on the Taluk Office Road from Little Mount point towards Sardar Patel Road, where the Raj Bhavan is situated.
When he reached the Taluk Office-Sardar Patel Road junction point on the opposite side of the Raj Bhavan's main gate, visuals showed police personnel including those in plainclothes cautiously approaching him from all sides to prevent him from hurling petrol bombs and eventually overpowering him.
However, he appears to have managed to hurl petrol bombs that fell, well before the barricade near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan. PTI VGN VGN SA