TN police seize 303 kg Ganja after chasing vehicles

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) After two swanky cars sped past without stopping at a check point here on Tuesday, special teams chased and halted them and following an inspection of the vehicles found 303 kg Ganja, police said.

While the contraband was seized, three young men, including a man absconding in a case of murder were arrested for smuggling.

Briefing reporters, Deputy police commissioner (St Thomas Mount) M Sudhakar said all the three arrested men were history sheeters. One of the arrested men, Kishore, aged 30, was an accused in the murder of Madipakkam DMK functionary Selvam in 2022 and a Non Bailable Warrant was pending against him as he was absconding and did not appear for trial in Alandur court.

The two other arrested men were Ashok alias Othakan Ashok belonging to Chengelpet and Udayakumar of East Tambaram. While Ashok has 16 criminal cases against him, Udayakumar has 13 cases, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, police teams were checking vehicles this morning (January 30) at Kaiveli junction under Madipakkam police limits. Two vehicles did not stop and special teams chased and halted them and the three men were arrested," the official said.

To questions like the source of contraband and intended recipients, the police official said all such aspects formed part of the ongoing investigation. PTI VGN ROH