TN police seize counterfeit products of top brands, accused arrested

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu police on Friday said it seized counterfeit products of leading brands across categories and arrested the accused and seized the imitation products worth nearly Rs 3 lakh.

Based on complaints of agents of leading companies on sale of counterfeit products under the name of reputed brands, action was initiated. The inspectors of the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell conducted surveillance and investigations within their respective jurisdictions.

"During the searches, it was found that counterfeit water purifiers of leading brands such as KENT RO and Aqua, counterfeit Gear Oils of Tata & Gulf companies, and counterfeit electrical wires of Polycab company were being sold," the state police said in an official release adding the accused persons were arrested, and counterfeit products worth approximately Rs 2,84,705 were seized.

Furthermore, cases have been registered and probe was beind carried out by 3 units of the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell. Police requested the public to provide information about the manufacture and sale of fake products either through e-mail spirec@gmail.com or via phone 044 – 2851 1587. PTI VGN VGN KH