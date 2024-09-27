TN police shoot at and nab suspects in Thrissur ATM heist

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu police shot at and nabbed a gang whom they suspect in the ATM heist in Thrissur, Kerala, when they brazenly attempted to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The police, on a hot chase of the container truck, initially warned the driver to stop the vehicle. But when he refused to heed, additional forces were rushed and the truck was finally intercepted.

"The police had to open fire at a person who attempted to flee from the truck and nabbed him. Six others were also detained," the official said.

A car which was concealed inside the truck was also seized. Enquiries were on if it was the same gang that was involved in the major heist at three separate ATMs in Thrissur district, he said. PTI JSP KH