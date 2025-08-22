TN police sign pact for internal reforms project

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday signed a pact with the Indian Police Foundation, an independent, multidisciplinary premier Think Tank on law enforcement, for conducting an internal police reforms project and undertaking other research/capacity building activities.

The Indian Police Foundation is governed by an eminent board consisting of reputed police professionals (both serving and retired), academia, researchers, defense, civil servants etc., dedicated to the improvement of policing in India.

The project, approved by the state government, focuses on improving police public interface, delivering a wider range of public-friendly services, and improving the grievance redressal mechanism at police stations to foster trust and serve the communities in a better way, a release here said.

The project will lay special emphasis on women security, victim assistance and improving the working conditions of police.

The Internal Police Reforms Project will cover 15 police stations in Avadi Commissionerate and 15 police stations in Chengalpattu district.

Public consultation meetings will be conducted with stakeholders to identify core issues/focus areas, prepare a change manual and provide training to all the police personnel.

"The project will be implemented for one year and based on third-party evaluation, the successful recommendations will be escalated to all police stations in Tamil Nadu," the release said.

The project is simultaneously being undertaken in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Former IPS official and Member of the Fourth Police Commission K Radhakrishnan, TN and IPF state coordinator, DGP Shankar Jiwal, and other senior officials were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

B Shamoondeswari, IG Social Justice and Human Rights is the state Nodal officer for the project and S Radhakrishnan retired SP is IPF TN state supervisor. PTI JSP ROH