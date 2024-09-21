TN police slaps disproportionate assets case against Vaithilingam, minister during AIADMK regime

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu police have registered a Rs 32.47 crore disproportionate assets case against R Vaithilingam, Housing Minister during the previous AIADMK regime, authorities said on Saturday.

An alleged bribe of Rs 27.90 crore from a property-infrastructure company to the former minister forms a key part of the FIR.

A detailed enquiry led to findings that between 2011 and 2016, Vaithilingam, now MLA (Orathanadu), indulged in corrupt activities and illegally acquired assets in the name of his elder son, V Prabhu, FIR dated September 19, 2024 registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

Vaithilgam, expelled alongwith former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the AIADMK in 2022, has been named the first accused and his son Prabhu the second. The FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions of law for offences including criminal misconduct and abetment.

The quantum of assets disproportionately acquired by Vaithilingam in the name of his elder son Prabhu during the check period between 16.05.2011 and 31.03.2016 is Rs 32,47,10,566.53 and the "extent of disproportion is 1,057.85 percent of the total income" during the check period.

As on 16.05.2011, before commencement of the check period, the value of assets found in the name of Vaithilingam, in the names of his wife and his elder son Prabhu (in the form of house sites, agriculture lands, gold jewels, motor vehicle, fixed deposits, and bank balance) was Rs 36,58,472.49/- Furthermore, the FIR, naming a reputed property and infrastructure development company, said it "alleged to have paid" Rs 27.90 crore to Vaithilingam for getting approval of planning permission for a project. This payment has been made by a subsidiary company of that noted property firm to a real estate business run by Prabhu.

That subsidiary company was related to chemical manufacturing and 'had been struggling with financial crisis.' Later, that firm filed for bankruptcy and had outstanding to various creditors. Yet, that firm had not recovered the 'unsecured loan' until 2019-20 from the real estate firm.

Citing income tax returns, the FIR said it made it clear the 'ill gotten amount' was received by Vaithiligam through the company owned by his elder son and second accused Prabhu.

Ministers during the previous AIADMK regime, including SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar, face DVAC cases. The AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021.