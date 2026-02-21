TN polls: DMK forms seat-sharing panel under T R Baalu for talks with allies

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) The ruling DMK on Saturday announced the constitution of a 7-member seat-sharing committee under party’s senior leader T R Baalu to hold parleys with its allies for the forthcoming assembly polls.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly session ending on February 20, the DMK, which has been focussing on training its booth committee members, and undertaking a membership drive, said the panel had been formed to commence the talks with allies.

The party’s treasurer Baalu will head the committee. DMK’s principal secretary K N Nehru, Deputy General secretaries: Tiruchi Siva, A Raja, organisation secretary R S Bharathi, and DMK high-level executive committee members: E V Velu and M R K Panneerselvam, are among the members of the committee. PTI JSP KH