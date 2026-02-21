TN polls: DMK's women wing to commence door-to-door campaign from Feb 23

Tuticorin, (Tamil Nadu) Feb 21 (PTI) The ruling DMK's women's wing is scheduled to commence its door-to-door campaign from February 23 onwards in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Minister Geetha Jeevan has said.

The campaign would be held across all the constituencies, she said at a training programme to party cadres held here late on February 20.

"During the MP elections, the party cadres took to the field with the objective of winning all the 40 seats. We worked for that and we achieved that victory. Our alliance won all 40 seats. Similarly, for the (upcoming) legislative elections, the women's wing should conduct door-to-door campaign from February 23," the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment said.

She urged that the cadres should take up the welfare measures of the Tamil Nadu government during the campaign.

"Whether it is electronics exports, industrial growth, women's employment, Tamil Nadu is a leading state. These are according to the Union government's statistics. They have stated that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer," she said.

Appealing to the gathering, the minister said various schemes, including the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, subsidies provided to buy tractors have been well received in villages and these should be informed to the public.

"You should all take up the door-to-door campaign as per the election strategy. That is the objective. Even with five people, you can commence this campaign, particularly during the evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm" she said. PTI VIJ KH