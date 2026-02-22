TN polls: IUML requests DMK to allot five assembly seats

Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) IUML president Kader Mohideen on Sunday formally placed a request for five assembly constituencies before the DMK for the upcoming elections.

The DMK heads the Secular Progressive Alliance for the 2026 Assembly election.

Emerging from a meeting with the DMK's seat-sharing committee led by T R Baalu, Mohideen emphasised the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) role as more than just a political entity, describing it as a "community-based political party" representing over 60 lakh Muslim voters in Tamil Nadu.

"During Kalaignar's (M Karunanidhi) time, he gave five assembly constituencies to the IUML. We requested the current DMK leadership to allot the same number," he told reporters here.

Citing late Karunanidhi's past acceptance of this formula based on the community's presence in every one of the 234 assembly segments, Mohideen further advocated for broader Muslim representation within the alliance, stating that 16 constituencies should be allocated to various Muslim organisations under the DMK umbrella.

"On that basis, what we are saying is that 16 Muslim MLAs should go (to the assembly). We placed that clearly before them," he said.