TN polls: MDMK forms seat-sharing committee for talks with DMK

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) The Vaiko-led MDMK on Saturday said it has formed a committee to hold seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly election.

The four-member panel comprises DMDK’s council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, high-level committee member Su Jeevan and election secretary V Seshan.

"This committee will hold talks with the DMK, which is heading the Secular Progressive Alliance, for the 2026 Assembly election," party general secretary Vaiko said in a release here. PTI JSP KH