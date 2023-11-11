TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case accused booked under Goondas Act

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The accused in the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case, Karukka Vinoth, has been detained under the Goondas Act, police said on Saturday.

Vinoth, who is now in the Puzhal Central Prison here in connection with the October 25 petrol bomb case, is a history-sheeter and his detention now under the stringent Goondas Act provides for imprisonment upto a year.

Police said the Goondas Act was slapped on him on November 10 after Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore issued the detention order.

The 42-year old accused faces over a dozen cases, including the one on hurling a petrol bomb last year at the state BJP headquarters here.

On October 31, the city police had approached a sessions court to cancel the bail granted to him in a case against him for throwing a petrol bomb at the BJP office.

The police had submitted in court that the accused did not comply with bail conditions. Following his release from prison on bail, he had thrown a petrol bomb on October 25 near Raj Bhavan's main gate and he was arrested, the police had said in the court. PTI VGN KH