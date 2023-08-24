TN Raj Bhavan refutes allegation of use of govt money for Governor's family event

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday dismissed as "false, mischievous and scurrilous" the allegation attributed to a Member of Parliament reported by a section of media that government money was used to hold a family function of Governor R N Ravi.

Advertisment

The Raj Bhavan, in an official release, said the Governor hosted a family event from February 21 to 23, 2022 in Ooty. The entire expense for the event was borne by the Governor. The spending on the function includes board and lodging for guests, vehicle hire charges, event catering including tea and coffee, lighting, flowers and floral decorations and service personnel, etc.

The statement said a section of media reported on August 24, 2023, "quoting from a public speech of Dayanidhi Maran, a Member of Parliament, in which the MP alleged the use of government money in a family function of Governor at Ooty Raj Bhavan." Since the statement is false, mischievous, and scurrilous, the facts must be brought into the public domain.

Further, the statement said "irresponsible and mischievous statement attributed to the MP casting aspersions on the governor is highly condemnable." Food bills for the governor and his family members are raised every month and "though entitled, the same are borne by governor", it stated. PTI VGN HDA