TN ranks top with 15,440 patent filings: Minister TRB Rajaa

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has secured the top rank with 15,440 patent filings in 2024-25, as per the annual report of the CGPDTM, state Minister TRB Rajaa said on Saturday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu has focused on building the innovation pipeline - strong universities, industry-linked research and development, manufacturing depth and policy clarity, the industries minister said.

"Number ONE.Again.Tamil Nadu has emerged as India's top State for patent filings in 2024-25 with 15,440 applications - more than any other State in the country. This is what happens when you invest in education, research, manufacturing and innovation year after year," he said, and shared an image in his social media account on Saturday.

"Our engineers, researchers, students, micro, small and medium enterprises and deep-tech companies are filing patents at a pace that reflects confidence in the ecosystem," he added.

The Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (CGPDTM), generally known as the patent office, operates under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. PTI VIJ VIJ KH