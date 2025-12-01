TN receives rain as remnants of cyclone Ditwah remain close to TN-Pondy coasts, CM assesses impact

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) Several parts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Ranipet continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained close to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The system, which weakened into a deep depression, will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said. It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.

With the continuous downpour leading to the cancellation of ten flights from here, causing waterlogging in many areas, and affecting the districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a meeting with the collectors and took stock of the situation arising due to the impact of the cyclone.

He enquired with the Cauvery delta district collectors and Agriculture Department officials on the damage caused to standing crop due to heavy rainfall.

The Chennai Airport has announced the cancellation of ten flights from Chennai to Port Blair. It appealed to the passengers to check with their respective airlines for further updates.

Boats have been kept at standby to launch rescue operations if needed in Velachery and other massively inundated areas in south Chennai, an official said. Many parts in the city and suburbs were getting inundated.

People in Rameswaram continue to face hardship as nearly 200 habitations in Thangachimadam were marooned due to heavy rain since the last two days.

“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved slowly northwards with the speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of west central Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, about 50 km east-southeast of Chennai, 130 km northeast of Puducherry, 150 km northeast of Cuddalore, 200 km south-southeast of Nellore," the IMD said.

The minimum distance of the centre of the deep depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 40 km. It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours. The system will be centered over southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 30 km from the Chennai coast by noon of today, the bulletin said.

According to private weather bloggers, the intense convection was expected to fetch more rain in Chennai and surrounding areas. More on and off rains were likely as the rain bands moved in.