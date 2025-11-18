TN revenue employees association begin boycott of SIR work

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) The members of the Federation of Revenue Associations of Tamil Nadu commenced their boycott of the SIR work from Tuesday, protesting against excessive workload, insufficient manpower, deadline pressure, and inadequate training.

The association members petitioned the collectors of 32 districts during the "Perundhiral (mass) appeal" programme on Monday evening ahead of the boycott. They also held protests in the taluk and district headquarters, the association said.

"We are not attending any work related to the SIR from today," FERA state coordinator M P Murugaian said.

He reiterated that regular work of the revenue department will continue and that it will not be affected due to the boycott over the issues arising due to the implementation of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in haste.

The statewide boycott is to seek proper training for all officials, appointment of additional officers as Booth Level Officers and deployment of sufficient strength at the BLO level.

The association has opposed collectors holding review meetings late till midnight and having three video conferences daily in the name of reviews.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision, which concludes on December 4, involves distributing and collecting forms, uploading them online, and holding review meetings.