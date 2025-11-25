TN Rising: We are repositioning Coimbatore as high-tech industrial, innovation hub, says minister

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government was repositioning Coimbatore, hitherto seen as manufacturing powerhouse, as a high-tech industrial and innovation hub, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the TN Rising Coimbatore event, he said this investment conclave pushed the shift forward with a sharp focus on advanced electronics, auto electronics, aerospace and defence, drones and small aircraft, and digital infrastructure, including data centres, and most importantly - GCCs.

According to a source, a total of 158 MoUs will be signed for total investments worth Rs 43,844 crore, creating 1,00,709 jobs, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at the conclave this evening.

"We said Kovai will rise, and #KovaiRising indeed! As we get ready for #TNRising Coimbatore this evening, it feels like the right time to bring back the #KovaiRisingAnthem," Rajaa said in a post on 'X'.

He said, "With #TNRisingCoimbatore, we are repositioning the city itself. It is no longer just a manufacturing powerhouse. It is becoming a high-tech industrial and innovation hub." Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Digital Services P Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the iTNT Coimbatore Regional Hub at the GCT Campus - the third regional centre in Tamil Nadu and the first for the western region, after Madurai and Tiruchirappalli.

Also, he launched the Bosch Innovation Challenge with Bosch Global Software Technologies and @itntHub, and IP Nexus 2026 with Karpagam Innovation and Incubation Council to strengthen IP commercialisation and technology transfer.

An MoU was also exchanged with PSG-STEP to establish iTNT Hub’s satellite office in Coimbatore.

"Tamil Nadu is steadily diversifying its research ecosystem and converting this strength into a vibrant and future-ready Deep Tech landscape," the minister said on 'X'. PTI JSP JSP KH