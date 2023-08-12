TN School Education Minister to undergo coronary angiogram in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will undergo coronary angiogram here after he complained of chest pain during his visit to Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, sources close to him said.

Advertisment

The minister was on the way to Krishnagiri, which is near Bengaluru, when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. He was taken to a hospital nearby where the doctors suggested him to visit the Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru, just a few kilometres from the Tamil Nadu border, the sources added.

As suggested, the minister was rushed to the hospital.

In a statement, Narayana Hrudayalaya said: "The Tamil Nadu Education Minister has come to Narayana Health City for a regular check-up and planned to undergo coronary angiogram." PTI GMS GMS HDA