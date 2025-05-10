TN school recalls its cherished moments with Pope Leo XIV during his visit

Chennai, May 10 (PTI) A school in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi fondly recalls its cherished moments with new head of catholic church, Pope Leo XIV, when he visited its campus while serving as the Prior General, in 2006.

When news of Pope Leo XIV’s election broke, Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi, Coimbatore district, erupted in celebration.

Father Wilson Injerappu, Order of Saint Augustine (OSA), regional Vicar of the Augustinian Order in India, recollected the momories of present Pope's visit to the school, saying that he travelled from Kochi to Pollachi in a car. He is a very kind and humble person, he added.

“Father Robert Francis Prevost (then), who has now chosen the name Leo XIV after being elected as Pope, had encouraged the students in the school,” Father Injerappu said.

The school correspondent Father Binu Yesudasan said they felt very proud that Father Prevost had visited the school and blessed them.

The first US-born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV had on May 9 said that his election was both a cross to bear and a blessing as he celebrated his first Mass as the head of the Catholic Church.

Father Sumesh Joseph Illikkaparambil shared a photo of Fr Prevost standing in front of the school gate in Pollachi and it went viral.

He had visited the school during his trip to neighbouring Kerala to participate in the Asia-Pacific meeting of the Order of St. Augustine, held in Aluva, to see how the newly taken-over institution was functioning. The photo was taken then.

Though the Shenbagam School was established in 1995 by a local businessman, it has come under the management of the Augustinian Fathers under the Diocese of Coimbatore.

He had visited the monastery of Sancta Monica Community of Augustinian Fathers at Zamin Uthukuli near Pollachi. He conducted a mass prayer with the priests of the monastery and interacted with the students and teachers.

Conveying his wishes to the new Bishop of Rome, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said “congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on being chosen to lead the Roman Catholic Church. May his message of peace and unity inspire harmony across the world.” On his historic election as the new Bishop of Rome, Father Injerappu said “we are filled with immense joy and jubilation." It was a great blessing to have an Augustinian as the Holy Father, he added. PTI JSP ADB